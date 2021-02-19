Runk nominated as CBJ ‘Most Valuable Teacher’

A Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) teacher was recently named the Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ) “Most Valuable Teacher” (MVT) for the month of February, and has been nominated as a finalist for the National Hockey League MVT and could earn more prizes if supported.

Amanda Runk — a seventh grade science teacher at Washington Middle School — is now competing against 19 other teachers across America and Canada for the title of the National Hockey League MVT. Throughout the month of February, the Blue Jackets and WCHCS are encouraging everyone in the community to visit NHL.com/MVT and vote once a day, every day, for Runk, as well as share this information with their family and friends.

According to WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communication Trevor Patton, as the CBJ MVT, Runk has earned a $10,000 technology grant to implement STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education at the Washington Middle School. The grand prize winner — announced in May — will receive an additional $20,000 for their school district and $1,000 toward a personal technology device to improve their virtual classroom experience.

“This honor includes winning a prize for helping bring STEM concepts to life for students in our school community!” Runk said about the nomination. “I am honored to be one of the finalists chosen for this recognition. I’m dedicated to teaching applications for STEM because I know that it not only impacts how healthy and productive students are during this time, but also their well-being and success far beyond the K-12 years. Our students’ commitment to STEM during this time was vital to this recognition, and I’m so happy to share this honor with all of the Blue Lions.”

A representative of the National Hockey League said, “Amanda has always stressed the importance of recycling to her students. She has worked hard to turn her district green through the ‘Green Team.’”

“It came as a shock,” Runk said. “I would love to win the technology grant for our schools. It all comes down to the number of votes now.”

The information in this article was provided by Washington Court House City Schools.

