The Carnegie Public Library third-annual Adult Spelling Bee was held Friday, Feb. 12 at Court House Fitness during the Valentine’s Shop Hop. Spellers competed against one another to accurately spell fitness-related words. Sara Smith (left) was the winner for the second year in a row with the winning word “underpronation.” Sara won a Scrabble board game and library Cat’s Meow. Pictured are winner Sara Smith and second place winner Trey Tompkins. Thanks to Court House Fitness for hosting this year’s spelling bee!

