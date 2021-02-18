Posted on by

The Miami Trace Elementary School first grade team — led by teachers Bethan McFarland and Alexis DeWitt — recently delivered 38 blankets and 200 cards to Court House Manor and St. Catherine’s as part of a first grade MTES service project. First grade students pose with various blankets that were made for the residents at local nursing homes.

Courtesy photo

