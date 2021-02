Many people and pets have been enjoying the snowy weather in Fayette County. One of those community members is Harley Kline as she makes a snow angel.

Many people and pets have been enjoying the snowy weather in Fayette County. One of those community members is Harley Kline as she makes a snow angel. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_kline.jpg Many people and pets have been enjoying the snowy weather in Fayette County. One of those community members is Harley Kline as she makes a snow angel. Courtesy photo