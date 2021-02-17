FRC: ‘Recovery is a change of life’

Editor’s note: This is the third story in a series relating to local resources for addiction and recovery.

Fayette Recovery Center (FRC) is a local entity that assists community members with various needs including outpatient services for drug and alcohol addiction as well as mental health care — no referral needed.

The FRC, located at 5 Fayette Center in Washington C.H., is part of Pickaway Area Recovery Services (PARS) incorporated. According to the FRC Site Supervisor Kyndle Clark, being a part of a larger organization means if an individual needs services that are not present locally, the services can still be gained through other in-state locations.

“Fayette Recovery Center covers any kind of behavioral healthcare treatment that someone may need — both SUD (Substance Use Disorder) treatment and mental healthcare,” said Clark.

One option for treatment is Telepsych, so stabilization, mental health needs and medications can be accessed locally. Peer support and medical assisted treatment (including Vivitrol) are also available. Clients can be of any age.

When a person first comes through the center’s doors, Clark explained an intake (assessment) appointment is done.

“We’re listening and learning what’s going on in their life, what brought them through the door, because it could be lots of different things. Maybe they’re using, and they can’t stop. They’ve been arrested. Their family relationships. They’ve lost custody of their kids… something like that, and that’s what brought them here,” said Clark.

Through this intake conversation, the professional working with the new client can get an idea of which program would best help that client, whether it be mental health care only or include Substance Use Disorder treatment.

There are different programs and skills that are taught in both group and individual settings. Group programs are mostly divided into male and female groups to assist in providing a safe space for clients needing to focus on themselves, according to Clark.

“Recovery is a change of life. It’s something you can’t just decide to stop. If it were that easy, then people could do it all the time,” said Clark. “What we need to do is learn how to live life in a different way, learn how to incorporate new coping skills in our lives. We work with foundational tools and skills to help (and evidence-based curriculum). It’s teaching people how to live sober, and how to keep their sobriety moving forward.”

One program offered is Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOT), which is at least nine hours of care a week. IOT is done in a group setting and individually with a clinician.

“It’s one of the strongest programs that we offer here,” said Clark.

The Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) was recently started and is approximately 24 hours of care per week. The PHP is still an outpatient service — meaning clients live at home but travel to the center for the program.

The highest level of intensive care is a residential treatment program where clients live at a residential facility while undergoing programming everyday. There is a local option for females and, although it is outside the county, there is also a residential option for males.

“Once they go through our residential program, which could be two months, we stair-step them down,” said Clark.

Stair-stepping down basically means transitioning at a manageable pace from a residential facility back into the community.

“We have transitional (sober) housing where they can go into our housing, live there and come to our outpatient for treatment where they would stair-step from residential to the PHP. Then they are going to have this schedule where they come here from Monday to Friday (for PHP),” said Clark.

Once a certain amount of progress has been made within a certain time-frame, they could then be stepped from PHP down to IOP.

“It’s not a short-term process. This is more of a long-term maintenance recovery,” said Clark. “Addiction is a life-long process. You can’t just turn it off — it’s something that you have to continually work at. Do you have to work at it as hard at the year-mark as you do at day two? No, you’re not working so hard. What you’re working to do is make these transitions to where a normal, healthy lifestyle comes more naturally. Every once and awhile you’re going to get the ‘oh, I feel the urge,’ but you are quickly able to shut it down.”

Other programs and skill-learning offered are: coping skills, parenting/life skills, relapse prevention, anger management, foundational skills and Women Matrix (WM).

The WM program focuses on education designed for women including topics such as relationship issues and health issues, according to Clark.

Basically, the various programs have different curriculum. Which program is taken depends on individual needs — needs that one of the center’s licensed professionals will help clients to determine, according to Clark.

As treatment is a collaborative effort between the client and the center’s professionals, those who are unable or unwilling to undergo the recommended treatment option can be worked with, according to Clark. For example, someone who qualifies for the PHP treatment (approximately 24 hours a week) but has a job or still has custody of their kids, could instead take part in the IOP treatment (at least nine hours a week) while seeing a professional individually when able.

“We get to share lives together while they are working through and learning new things. They include us in what’s going on in their world and, in return, we are giving ourselves to try to help them meet the goals they have for themselves (like improving relationships or getting a job),” said Clark. “Just like anything, you’re going to see the challenges. You’re going to see people stumble and fall down, but they can pick themselves up, or we can help pick them up. Then, to see the successes— get reunited with their kids, or they get to feeling better, or they’re living better. That was so cool to see where they were to where they are right now. It’s really meaningful when you’re able to see those successes.”

Follow the Record-Herald for future articles going into detail on different options and programs in relation to addiction and recovery. This article is the third in the series with prior articles including “PORT discusses overdose outreach” and “Local providers can help with recovery,” which can be found at www.recordherald.com.

Those who are or know someone who is struggling with substance use, contact Pathways to Recovery at 740-335-7282 or reach out via the Hope Line at 740-463-1009.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Pictured are Fayette Recovery Center staff members: (left-to-right) Kayla Maiden (LCDCII), Minda Chrisman (CDCA), Dominique Ater (CT), Kyndle Clark (LPCCS), Jim Oldham (LPCC) and Jody Wilson (CDCA). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_imagejpeg_0003.jpg Pictured are Fayette Recovery Center staff members: (left-to-right) Kayla Maiden (LCDCII), Minda Chrisman (CDCA), Dominique Ater (CT), Kyndle Clark (LPCCS), Jim Oldham (LPCC) and Jody Wilson (CDCA). Courtesy photo

