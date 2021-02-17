Land Bank: Four vacant properties for sale

During a recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, the decision was made to offer four vacant properties for sale by sealed bid.

The vacant properties for sale are:

-229 Green St. (parcel number 21201720006000), lot size 0.2390 acres

-1031 Lakeview Ave. (parcel number 21202320006900), lot size 0.156 acres

-104 E Paint St. (parcel number 21201620014200), lot size 0.113 acres

-824 John St. (parcel number 21400940011900), lot size 0.126 acres

Sealed bids must be delivered to Community Action Commission of Fayette County, 1400 US Route 22 N.W., Washington C.H., by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

Bids that are received will be opened at the Land Bank Board of Directors meeting on Monday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be in the second floor conference room of the Fayette County Administration Building or can be attended via GoToMeeting. For questions, contact Steve Creed at Community Action at 740-335-1831 or screed@cacfayettecounty.org.

Also during the land bank meeting, the board voted to continue running the land bank as it has been with the following members: Fayette County Commissioner Tony Anderson (chairman), Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen (vice chairman), County Treasurer Susan Dunn (treasurer), Buck Minyo (secretary), Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean, County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger, and Branen Weade.

Dunn presented a balance of $147,589.40. Anderson confirmed the City of Washington and Fayette County will continue with a contribution of $10,000 each for advertising and administration provided by the prosecutor’s office.

Updates were given on the following properties:

-11880 State Route 38 N.E., Paint Township, Bloomingburg—Board of Revision process

-310 Cherry St.—the property is in a state of disrepair and is delinquent on property taxes. More information will be gathered.

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a resolution was signed authorizing the filing of an application for a grant. The grant is from Ohio Department of Natural Resources for Paddling Enhancement. Through the Department of Natural Resources Waterways Safety Fund, the state administers financial assistance for public boating access.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

