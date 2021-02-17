Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

FEB. 11

FIRE CHECK: 4:07, 110 E. Paint St. – Received request to check a small fire that had been extinguished by the occupants. On arrival FD found smoke in the residence and smoldering wood along the bottom of the rear door frame. FD removed framing and the rear steps of the residence to expose the area and ensure the fire was out.

FEB. 10

MUTUAL AIDE: 1:09 p.m., 10512 Wissler Road – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting apparatus and manpower mutual-aid with BPM Fire Department. FD assisted with aerial operations.

FEB. 8

MUTUAL AIDE: 6:12 p.m., 2414 Bogus Road – Request from Wayne Township Fire Department for mutual aide. Washington Fire Department unite provided a tanker and manpower to assist in putting the fire out.

FEB. 7

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 12:47 p.m., State Route 753 SE – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident with no entrapment. FD found both vehicles upright and on all four wheels, one facing south and the other facing west with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD established a safe working area, cleaned debris from the roadway and assisted with traffic control as one vehicle was drove off to the side of the road to resume traffic flow.

FEB. 4

ODOR OF NATURAL GAS: 7:54 a.m., Gregg St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an odor of natural gas near the intersection. FD did not detect any gas leaks at the time of the investigation, but did note the location of an above ground pressure-relief valve near the reported location.

VEHICLE-ACCIDENT: 8:49 p.m., 1789 Creek Road – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a possible vehicle accident. FD was notified while en-route of the vehicle and the occupants in the water. FD found a single vehicle, upright, on all four wheels, off the roadway, facing west and submerged up to the hood approximately 50 feet off the bank of the creek at the time of arrival. FD confirmed the three passengers standing on the roof were the only ones in the vehicle and there were no immediate injuries. FD set-up for the cold-water rescue and sent one unit back and forth to retrieve all three passengers. FD transferred patient care to members of the Fayette County Life Squad once removed from the water. FD turned control of the scene over to deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office after it was determined recovery of the vehicle was not safe at the time.

FEB. 2

MUTUAL AIDE: 6:12 p.m., Clyburn Ave. – Medical assist.

JAN. 29

REPORT OF SMOKE: 1:13 p.m., 828 Yeoman St. – Received call from a passer-by stating there was smoke coming out of the side of the residence, unsure if there was a fire. FD found light, lazy smoke coming from the west gable vent at the time of arrival. FD met the occupant at the front door at which time they did not report any smoke inside the residence. FD evacuated the occupant to safety and began to check the remainder of the residence. A walk-around of the structure revealed increased smoke conditions exiting both east and west gable vents with no smoke in the inhabitable areas. FD gained access to the attic and found moderate smoke conditions. Use of thermal-imaging camera revealed the fire was located near the east end of the structure, opposite of where FD made entry into the attic space. With the aide of thermal-imaging, FD found two areas in the ceiling with elevated temperatures. FD deployed salvage covers in three areas and began opening ceilings. The fire was located above a structural dividing wall between the kitchen and a bedroom. FD extinguished the fire and overhauled the immediate area. FD determined the area of origin to be contained to structural components of the wall and roof-truss system between the two rooms and electrical in nature. FD was not able to make a determination regarding the exact cause.