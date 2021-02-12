Inclement weather doesn’t stop ‘Feed Fayette’

This week on Monday night we had one of the greatest accumulations of snow in a long while hit Fayette County. However, when the morning came at 7:30, community volunteers, partners, and churches worked tirelessly to make sure the “Feed Fayette” food distribution took place at noon.

Due to the snow this week just one semi truck loaded with food boxes was able to make it, but over 1,700 boxes of food were entirely distributed. This week many volunteers worked throughout the day to personally deliver food boxes to seniors, the home-bound, and many veterans who couldn’t make it out due to the amount of snow.

The idea of “Feed Fayette” is about “community unity” due to these current times to assist people weekly at South Side Church of Christ.

We want people to know that no matter what the weather is people need help and we will continue to take action to make sure that happens. People need help no matter what weather comes. I want to thank our amazing leaders Maria Juarez and Kathy Redman, our amazing volunteers, INSP, Farmer Frog, Badger Whole Farm, and East West Food Rescue for making this outreach possible.

Food distributions will continue to take place every Tuesday at noon at South Side Church of Christ, located at 921 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House.

If anyone is interested in donating, volunteering, or is aware of any groups that are in need, please contact Maria at: enchantedhope@outlook.com, contact Barry at South Side at: 740-335-3107, go to our page for volunteers on Facebook entitled “Farmers To Family Food Box Volunteers.”

As always we want to thank all volunteers, and we look forward to partnering more with the community in this great outreach. We are excited to already partner with Second Chance, Jeffersonville Methodist Church, Community Action, Head Start, Life Pregnancy Center, Fayette County Jail, Miami Trace and Washington Court House Schools, Peace House, Rose Avenue Community Center, Phoenix Integrated Health, Street Ministry Food Bank, Heritage Food Pantry, Sabina Food Bank, Fayette County Food Bank, Mt. Sterling Community Center, American Legion, VFW, Fayette Recovery, Fayette Landing, The Gary Lewis Benefit, and many local businesses as well.

Despite the heavy snow this week, the “Feed Fayette” project still went forward with many volunteers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_IMG_9662.jpg Despite the heavy snow this week, the “Feed Fayette” project still went forward with many volunteers. Courtesy photo