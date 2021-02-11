Valentine’s Day ‘Shop Hop’ this Friday

From A-R-D-E-N-T word lovers to Z-E-A-L-O-U-S word spellers, all are invited to watch the third-annual Carnegie Public Library Adult Spelling Bee Friday during the Valentine’s Day Shop Hop.

The Shop Hop will take place in downtown Washington Court House from 5-8 p.m. and the Bee is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. It will be located in the second floor lounge of Court House Fitness. Space is limited to competitors and officiants, with overflow seating available on the third floor of the gym.

To help with social distancing, anyone may watch the Spelling Bee from anywhere on Facebook Live.

Fancy yourself a meticulous wordsmith? There is just one spot left in the competition. Sign up online or by calling the library before Friday at 5 p.m. The competition is open to adults 18 and over who live within Fayette County.

It’s all fun and games, but the champion will earn bragging rights and a cool prize.

“Bee” sure to check out the Facebook event page, “3rd Annual Adult Spelling Bee,” for the study guide of spelling bee words. Those competing are competing as an individual or as a representative from a workplace or organization.

This year, returning pronouncer Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen will navigate a list of more than 100 fitness-related words while retired educator Kay Oughterson will serve as official judge.

Is spelling not your forte? If not, the Shop Hop will have plenty going on with different deals and/or late hours at local small businesses located in the downtown area.

During the event, a prize of a $50 gift card to The Greens/ The Highland House and a wine basket from Back-En-Thyme Flower and Gift Shop will be given away. To enter for a chance to win, while at the shop hop stop by the Main Street Fayette banner located at the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St. Take a selfie. Scan the QR code at the bottom of the banner to email the photo to Main Street Fayette.

Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols contributed to this article.

Carnegie Library to host third-annual spelling bee