Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 10

Ciera M. Grooms, 26, 1175 Commons Drive, right-of-way at intersection violation.

Zachary I. Jordan, 22, 1013 Briar Ave., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Justin D. Ross, 31, 2652 State Route 41 NW, failure to control.

Jacquelyn S. Adkins, 66, 511 E. Temple St. Apt. 11, disorderly.

Feb. 9

Cindy M. Butterbaugh, 38, 1220 Gregg St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Feb. 8

Jeremy Peters, 37, 613 Sycamore St., bench warrant – failure to comply.