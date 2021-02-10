Elijah Kerwood (13) and Sadie Dunn (4) playing in the snow on Tuesday.

Lisa Manson submitted a photo of husky Jack having fun in the snow. He’s been waiting for this all season long!

Sadie Elder added a snow mom and snow baby to the Washington Court House community.

Avalee Adams (2) wanted to play in the snow, but she didn’t make it very far since the snow was up to her knees, and she kept getting stuck!

Residents all over the county had fun in the snow that blanketed Fayette County this week. Makenna can be seen on a pile of snow off Paint Street.

Sam Adams had a snowball fight with his kids: Gavin (5), Avalee (2) and Grayson (2). It looks like dogs Marley and Kippy were on the losing team! Shaleigh Adams (Mom) took cover from Grayson’s attack!

Bralynn and Ean Stephenson sledding at Cherry Hill!

Reed and Reagann Wilcox having some fun on their snow day