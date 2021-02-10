Elijah Kerwood (13) and Sadie Dunn (4) playing in the snow on Tuesday.
Courtesy photos
Lisa Manson submitted a photo of husky Jack having fun in the snow. He’s been waiting for this all season long!
Courtesy photos
Sadie Elder added a snow mom and snow baby to the Washington Court House community.
Courtesy photos
Avalee Adams (2) wanted to play in the snow, but she didn’t make it very far since the snow was up to her knees, and she kept getting stuck!
Courtesy photos
Residents all over the county had fun in the snow that blanketed Fayette County this week. Makenna can be seen on a pile of snow off Paint Street.
Courtesy photos
Sam Adams had a snowball fight with his kids: Gavin (5), Avalee (2) and Grayson (2). It looks like dogs Marley and Kippy were on the losing team! Shaleigh Adams (Mom) took cover from Grayson’s attack!
Courtesy photos
Bralynn and Ean Stephenson sledding at Cherry Hill!
Courtesy photos
Reed and Reagann Wilcox having some fun on their snow day
Courtesy photos
