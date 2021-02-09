MTES participates in ‘Kindness Week’

Miami Trace Elementary School participated in “The Great Kindness Challenge” for a five-day period last week to both encourage and celebrate kind acts.

According to information from the school, the week-long challenge is a proactive bullying prevention initiative that encourages all of the students at MTES to learn in a safe, supportive and caring environment while completing as many acts of kindness as possible.

“One of the fundamental goals of, ‘The Great Kindness Challenge,’ is to take compassion for others from a feeling to an action; which in turn, spreads kindness and love,” Eric Tattersall, Miami Trace Elementary School assistant principal for grades three through five, said. “This challenge was an idea that was led and initiated by Miami Trace Elementary School guidance counselor, Tabitha Hardman. Mrs. Hardman did a tremendous job to prepare the school for the kindness challenge which filled our student body with excitement and eagerness to embrace and spread kindness.”

According to Tattersall, the entire staff implemented activities, lessons, and challenges that align with Ohio’s Social-Emotional Learning standards. These standards help students learn the attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions.

“Each day of the week students had an opportunity to participate in a themed dress up and engage in the, ‘The Great Kindness Challenge,’ by completing a checklist of kindness activities,” Tattersall said via email. “The theme days included: ‘hats off to kindness’ – wear a hat, ‘dreaming of kindness’ – dress in pajamas or comfy clothes, ‘kindness ties us together’ – wear tie dye or a tie, ‘shine bright with kindness’ – wear neon/bright kindness, and ‘kindness rocks’ – dress like a rock star, or wear Miami Trace attire. By participating in the Great Kindness Challenge our goal at Miami Trace Elementary School was to have students, teachers, administrators, families, and community members to create a culture of compassion, acceptance, unity, and respect.”

The information in this article was provided by Miami Trace Elementary School.

Miami Trace Elementary School participated in “The Great Kindness Challenge” last week to encourage students to engage in kind acts and make responsible decisions among many other amiable qualities. These fifth grade students took this chance to spread love and kindness to as many as they could. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Screenshot-2021-02-05-at-9.20.45-AM.jpg Miami Trace Elementary School participated in “The Great Kindness Challenge” last week to encourage students to engage in kind acts and make responsible decisions among many other amiable qualities. These fifth grade students took this chance to spread love and kindness to as many as they could. Courtesy photo