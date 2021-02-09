Fire destroys mobile home

Seventeen firefighters worked tirelessly Monday evening in treacherous conditions to extinguish a large fire that fully involved one mobile home at the corner of Old Route 35 and Bogus Road and spread to two other adjacent trailers.

The Wayne Township Fire Department received several calls shortly after 6 p.m. Monday about the structure fire.

“One of the mobile homes was fully involved and it eventually spread to two mobile homes on each side of it that were exposures,” said Wayne Township Fire Department Capt. Matt Williams. “Everyone who lived in the homes were outside when we arrived with no injuries.”

Two of the lots had people living inside and one was vacant. Approximately six people were displaced from their homes.

Preexisting snow and ice around the area made conditions difficult for the firefighters, who were able to get the blaze under control in a little over an hour.

“There was a solid sheet of ice around the mobile homes, which made it very challenging,” said Williams. “Some of our guys slipped and fell while fighting the fire, but everyone was okay. No injuries were reported.”

Williams said that it took approximately 10,000 gallons of water to get the fire under control. Firefighters cleared the scene at around 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined. Individuals living at the home were thawing pipes out, according to Williams, but it’s not certain that was the cause of the fire. No foul play is expected.

The mobile home that was fully involved is considered a total loss and the other two will require repairs.

Responding along with the Wayne Township Fire Department were the Washington C.H. Fire Department and the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department, along with support from Box 65. Fayette County Life Squad was on standby the entire time and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

