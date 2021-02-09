Local Sarah Nichols submitted this photo of a bench in Washington Court House off East Street.

Local Brandi Collins submitted this photo of her spoiled pups and the pathway made for them through the snow. According to Collins, they got about 10 inches of snow on Old Chillicothe Road.

As snow once again blanketed Fayette County, Troy and Clara Cockerill enjoyed their time outside.

Becca Butcher submitted a photo of 2-year-old Madeline Butcher in Washington Court House.

Chandra Fryer submitted this photo of Mathew Fryer. Mathew said he’s been waiting for snow like this his whole life.

Megan Jones-Cook submitted a photo of an area off 62 Northeast, just two miles from Washington Court House.

Danielle Anders submitted a photo of Cherry Street taken at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Cloud, age 4, loves running and playing in the snow in Greenfield.

Jennifer Kasberg submitted this photo taken in Greenfield.