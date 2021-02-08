Tax season has arrived

Tax season is upon us! Doing your own taxes? State and federal tax forms will soon be available in limited quantity at Carnegie Public Library.

For many years, the library has participated in Tax Form Distribution Programs. In the past, the library received many copies of tax forms, schedules and instructions. In recent years, the federal and state governments, in an effort to reduce waste and encourage electronic filing, have reduced the amount of tax products mailed to individuals and tax form outlets such as the library.

Both federal and state governments report that more than 90 percent of tax returns are now filed online. We still receive forms, just not as many as we once did. Once forms have arrived, library patrons and community members can stop by curbside to pick up forms.

Community members are invited to use the library’s “Curbside Chromebooks” to file their federal and state taxes, or “Curbside Office” services to request printed copies of forms, W-2s and more. Both the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation have information-rich, up-to-date websites for consumer questions related to filing, forms, deadlines and identity theft.

Visit www.irs.gov or www.tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions and more.

New to “Curbside” services? “Curbside Chromebook” laptops are available for use, at no cost, exclusively for use in the library’s parking lot. Users can access the web to register for COVID-19 vaccinations, apply for jobs and benefits, or file federal or state income tax.

Users may also create documents and access email or ecommerce sites. Need to print important documents? Use “Curbside Office.” Simply email your documents as attachments to cplwchoprint@gmail.com. Be sure to include the first and last name of the person picking up the print job, and the number of copies requested. We will email you when your print job is ready for pickup.

For other “Curbside Office” services, please bring the documents to be scanned, faxed or copied, and we will do the rest while you wait. Lacking in trained volunteers, the AARP Tax Aide program is unable to provide free tax preparation services in Fayette County this year.

Community members are encouraged to use other local and area services: Second Chance Center of Hope: 740-620-4133; AARP at Sabina Library 937-584-2319; AARP at Jamestown Library 937-352-4005; AARP at Wilmington Library 937-382-7071.

Carnegie Public Library is working on creating new partnerships to fulfill this need in our Fayette County community and will update as information becomes available.

‘Bee’ ready! Carnegie Public Library’s third-annual Adult Spelling bee takes place Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. on the second floor lounge of Court House Fitness. The Bee will be held during Main Street Fayette’s Valentine Shop Hop.

Grab your honey for a fun date night or watch from home on Facebook Live! Bee organizers are exercising appropriate caution in planning this year’s event and will allow only contestants and officiants in the contest area during the event. Overflow seating will be available to facilitate distancing.

Returning as official pronouncer is Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen. With featured special guest judge Kay Oughterson, the bee is certain to be a rousing good time. Registration is open now for Fayette County residents 18 and older. Call the library to sign up today — spelling list coming soon.

February is Black History Month! Carnegie Public Library is honoring Black History Month, and we invite the community to celebrate with us. Each day in February we will feature unique stories, songs, speeches, historical information, and movie and book recommendations to educate, inform and entertain. This is the heart of our library’s mission. Please join us as we explore Black History, and what it means to everyone of all races and colors.

Families: Thursday, Feb. 11, “Hello Friends!” will return live on Facebook! Children and their families can tune in at 10:30 a.m. as Aaron and Noel read, sing and engage with our storytime families online!

Winter activity packets are available now! Call from curbside to pick up a packet geared toward children ages 4-8, filled with puzzles, coloring sheets and other goodies. Check out our new storytimes and other programs posted each week on the library’s Facebook page. For children 5 and younger, “Hello Friends!” and “Bonnie’s Books” feature stories, rhymes, crafts, games and other fun.

As always, library users can pick up books, magazines, DVDs and other items through curbside pick-up. Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540.

Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance. When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH.

Would you like to pick-up but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you. Or, submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

All curbside services are available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Remember to call 740-335-2540 when you arrive.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Limited number of tax forms to be available at Carnegie Library