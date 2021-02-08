Snow accumulation, frigid temps expected

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday for Fayette County due to snow that was expected overnight, and frigid temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

According to weather.com, Monday evening was expected to be wet with areas of freezing rain mixed with snow at a 90 percent chance and accumulation of up to three inches. The high temperature should be around 26 degrees today, and snow is expected throughout the day, though less accumulation is expected than Monday. Winds will blow upwards of 10 miles per hour.

The winter weather advisory — at the time of writing — was expected to remain in place from 4 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. today. The National Weather Service warned drivers to plan on slippery road conditions and to slow down and use caution while traveling.

For Wednesday, more snow showers are expected early in the day and will continue throughout the evening with winds blowing upwards of 15 miles per hour. The current expected high temperature is 24 degrees with a low of 17 degrees to accompany the evening snow. Currently, two to six inches of snow could accumulate throughout Wednesday after a day of snow showers and possibly freezing rain.

Thursday is expected to continue the trend of winter weather with around a 33 percent chance of snow showers later in the day and a high temperature of 25 degrees. Winds could blow between 10 to 15 miles per hour going into the nighttime where the chance for more snow will rise to 45 percent, though accumulation is expected to remain less than one inch.

Currently, Friday is expected to be just as cold at a 19 degree high for the day, but snow should not return until later in the night at a 30 percent chance. Winds will continue to blow around 10 miles per hour and the temperature is expected to drop to the single digits during the nighttime. This chance for snow could roll into Saturday where the high temperature could just break 20 degrees and the low temperature is expected around 1 degree. The chance for snow will rise in the evening to around 50 percent and accumulation could be around one to three inches.

Finally, Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy but cold with a high temperature of 10 degrees and a low temperature of negative six degrees. Winds should slow down into the night and chances of precipitation are low at 24 percent throughout the day.

The information in this article was provided by weather.com.

