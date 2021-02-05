MT homecoming queen & king crowned

Miami Trace High School crowned seniors Olivia Fliehman and Aaron Hostetler as the Homecoming Queen and King on Friday at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center.

As previously reported there will be no homecoming dance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers still wanted to do as much as they could to honor traditions, including the crowning of a king and queen.

“We are grateful that we are still able to hold the crowning ceremony and recognize the Court members at Saturday’s basketball game against the Blue Lions,” one homecoming organizer, Joanna Stitt, said via email on Friday. “I’ve had many students express how they are bummed by no dance, but it is nice to have some excitement around a winter sport. We are doing our best to adapt to these restrictions and we hope that everyone is able to take part in our livestream.”

Fliehman is the daughter of Tracy and Julie Fliehman and is a member of the Key Club, French Club, Student Government, and Mitra. She is also a varsity and club volleyball player. After high school, she plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in nursing.

Hostetler is the son of Melissa and Jeremy Phillips. At the high school, Hostetler is involved in fall play and marching band and outside of school he is an employee of Tim Hortons. After high school, he would like to pursue a career in acting.

“I would like to thank everyone who has done their very best so that we all could enjoy our senior year and make it as normal as possible,” Fliehman said. “I would also like to thank all the special Panthers who voted for me and gave me the opportunity to represent the Miami Trace Class of 2021 as your Homecoming Queen.”

“It is with great honor I accept this title of Homecoming King,” Hostetler said. “I would like to thank all of my peers for allowing me to advance to this position and I am very thankful for this opportunity.”

In addition to the king and queen, the other members of the homecoming court are freshmen attendants Hallie Sword and Blake Steele, sophomore attendants Peyton Black and Jacob Cline, junior attendants Megan Manns and Alexander McCarty, and senior nominees Makayla Lingerfelt, Sam Braden, Kaylie Frazier, Xavier Guisinger, Piper Grooms, Fletcher Havens, Gracee Stewart and Cameron Moore.

“Despite these unprecedented times, our staff continues to explore ways for our students to show their school spirit, make memories, and still remain safe,” Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser said. “Hats off to our high school team for designing these homecoming week activities and ceremony. Congratulations to our homecoming court, and we hope our student body has enjoyed sharing some Panther spirit.”

The crowing ceremony will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page during the basketball game halftime versus Washington Court House. The game will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The information in this article was provided by the Miami Trace High School.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

