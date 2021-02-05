WCH man charged following high-speed pursuit

A high-speed, multi-county vehicle pursuit in the early morning hours Thursday resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Washington C.H. man.

At around 1:30 a.m., Washington Police Department Sgt. Derek T. Pfeifer observed a purple Chevrolet Impala driven by a man, later identified as Michael J. Goldsbury, who allegedly committed a traffic violation at the East Court Street/North Street intersection.

Pfeifer followed the driver as he made a left turn onto East Court Street and then immediately pulled into the Pettit’s gas station. Once Pfeifer initiated a traffic stop by activating the cruiser’s overhead lights, Goldsbury fled by driving through the parking lot, across South North Street and into the alley that runs behind Court House Fitness, according to reports.

The suspect accelerated rapidly as he drove through the alley and entered South Fayette Street where he turned southbound. He allegedly continued southbound on South Fayette while reaching speeds of 80 mph, and drove left of center and ran the flashing red light at South Fayette and Elm streets.

He then continued southbound toward the East Elm Street intersection where he ran the red light at that intersection at approximately 90 mph, according to reports.

The pursuit continued on South Fayette at a high rate of speed before coming to the State Route 753 intersection. Goldsbury failed to stop for the stop sign and proceeded southbound before entering the US 35 eastbound on-ramp.

From there, the suspect rapidly accelerated — reaching speeds of 110 mph — and changed lanes without signaling while in close proximity to other motorists, reports said. The pursuit continued into Ross County to the State Route 138 exit where he ran the stop sign and made a left turn toward the Village of Clarksburg.

“The weather conditions were beginning to deteriorate as it was getting foggy in some spots,” said Pfeifer’s report. “The defendant entered the village of Clarksburg at a speed of 70 MPH. The pursuit continued through Clarksburg where the defendant ran a flashing red light at approx 60 MPH. The pursuit exited Clarksburg where the defendant continued to drive left of center at high speeds in the foggy conditions. Due to the danger to officers and other motorists, the pursuit was terminated.”

About 10 minutes after returning the police department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office advised that the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of the same vehicle, traveling back into Fayette County westbound on US Route 22. Pfeifer instructed another officer to go to US 22 and Bogus Road to deploy spike strips.

The suspect continued into the spike strips, lost control of his vehicle and crashed in a field near the intersection. Goldsbury allegedly fled on foot from the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued. Pfeifer, Fayette County and Pickaway County deputies apprehended Goldsbury in a front yard without further incident.

Goldsbury reportedly admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and said he “didn’t think he did anything illegal,” but did not give a reason why he fled.

A passenger in the vehicle was detained shortly after the vehicle crashed. He told police that Goldsbury was driving the vehicle the entire time and “stated that he believed he ran because he thought he had a warrant.” A warrant check on Goldsbury did not reveal any outstanding warrants.

Goldsbury was reportedly under suspension and had a small amount of marijuana on his person when he was taken into custody by Pickaway County deputies. He was charged with third-degree felony failure to comply and was taken to the Pickaway County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.

The Washington Police Department also charged Goldsbury with third-degree felony failure to comply.

