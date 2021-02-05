Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 4

Michael J. Goldsbury, 23, 276 Jonesboro Road, fleeing & eluding.

Keith E. Kinzer Jr., 35, 751 Gregg St., bench warrant – failure to appear, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office – failure to appear, possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor).

Feb. 3

Chance M. Hall, 20, 610 S. Fayette St., theft (two counts), criminal trespass (two counts), vehicle trespass (two counts).

Caitlyn E. Rosado, 28, 520 High St., improper backing.

Charles B. Winebrener, 82, 200 Clearview Road, backing without safety.

Melissa R. Walters, 46, 816 Yeoman St., non-compliance suspension.

Stephanie L. Perie, 28, Bainbridge, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Miranda R. Tackett, 31, 1400 Grace St. Apt. H, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Amy L. Hester, 41, Leesburg, improper backing.