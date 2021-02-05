Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 4

Drugs: During a traffic stop for an equipment violation, a vehicle passenger was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics. A report for possession of drugs was taken.

Assault: Officers responded to Washington Middle School (WMS) in reference to a fight between two students. A report was taken, and the incident was referred back to WMS administration.

Feb. 3

Drugs: While taking a wanted male into custody, officers located suspected narcotics on his person. A report for possession of drugs was taken.

Civil Protection Order Violation: The police department received a walk-in complaint of a protection order violation. A report was taken, and the victim was referred to the city solicitor for charges.

Identity Fraud: The police department is investigating several complaints of identity fraud involving benefits obtained on their behalf through Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Reports were taken and the victims were referred to ODJFS.