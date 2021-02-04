The Greenfield Eagles recently donated a check for $5,000 to Shriners Hospital for Children. This check puts their total donation to $10,000 over the last two years. Pictured left to right – Jim Cooper (Eagles), Doug Templin (Eagles), (back) Kenny Arnold (Washington Shrine), Presenting Plaque & receiving check- President Washington Shrine – Mike Callahan, John Heinz (Washington Shrine), Dannie Maxey (Washington Shrine).

