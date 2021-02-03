Vaccination clinics held for FCBDD

This week, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) and the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (FCBDD) partnered to provide closed COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals served by FCBDD, providers, and staff.

Phase 1a eligible individuals received their second dose on Tuesday and Phase 1b eligible individuals received their first dose on Wednesday. A total of 110 vaccinations were administered.

FCBDD supports people (and their families) of all ages, who have developmental disabilities. Infants, preschoolers, school-age children, adults and senior citizens receive services, and services are provided to residents of Fayette County who represent all walks of life.

“The leadership and staff at the Board of DD planned a well-organized clinic,” said Leigh Cannon, FCPH deputy health commissioner. “I appreciate the partnerships that are allowing us to get this vaccine distributed as quickly as possible to the community. I would also like to thank the Fayette County Agricultural Society for their generosity in allowing us to host the clinics at the Mahan Building at the Fayette County fairgrounds.”

Cannon asked for the community’s patience as it will take time to distribute to everyone in Phase 1B given the limited doses of vaccine available. Vaccine is scarce and Ohio is working as quickly as possible to vaccinate priority populations, according to Cannon.

FCPH kicked off the #MyWhyFayette campaign on Tuesday. People are being asked to share why they chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Some of the reasons that we heard this week were to get back to work, go to Walmart, avoid getting sick, and to protect friends, family, and the community,” said Missy Smith, FCPH public information officer.

She added that anyone who would like to participate in the campaign is asked to share why they “#gottheshot” on their social media page with the hashtag #MyWhyFayette.

Until a substantial number of Ohioans can be vaccinated, it is critical to continue to use all the tools available to help prevent the spread of the virus, according to FCPH. Proper prevention measures — like wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing — coupled with the vaccine, will provide the best protection from COVID-19.

Megan Mowery https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_File_053.jpeg Megan Mowery Courtesy photos Kyler Thornburg https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_File_009.jpeg Kyler Thornburg Courtesy photos Josh Maddux https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_File_003.jpeg Josh Maddux Courtesy photos Chase Smith was one of the individuals served by the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities to receive a COVID-19 vaccination this week. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_File_000.jpeg Chase Smith was one of the individuals served by the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities to receive a COVID-19 vaccination this week. Courtesy photos

