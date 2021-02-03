All-N-One 4-H club holds first meeting

The All-N-One 4-H Club held its first meeting for 2021 on Jan. 19 as a virtual meeting.

The meeting was called to order by last year’s president Hidy Kirkpatrick. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Karlee, Madison and Peyton Johnson. Roll call was announced by answering with your name, age, what school you attended, what project you will take this year and something that makes 4-H fun.

Introduced old and new advisors: Betty Cook, Jenna Dawes (new), Beth Gerber, Molly Mickle and Eric Pitstick.

We had the election of officers: Madison Johnson – President, Peyton Johnson – Vice President, Mary Gerber – Secretary, Cali Kirkpatrick – Treasurer, Karlee Johnson – News Reporter, Rachel Brown – Health, Joel Buyer – Safety, Molly/Taylor Payton – Community Service, Taylor Matthews – Environmental, Logan Payton – Historian.

Congratulations to all of our new officers.

Discussed projects books that were mailed out in December, the new program online looks a little different, and deadline for enrollment is Feb. 23. New members will have to do paper and online enrollment. If you have any problems with enrollment, please call the Extension Office.

It was proposed and passed to decorate Jenneration’s Window for 4-H week (Feb. 7-12). This year’s theme is Fayette County 4-H: Your Gateway to Fun in 2021. E-mailed out to all members and advisors: Tentative Schedule, list of all meeting dates, Kroger’s Rewards Information and Winning 4-H Plan Request Form.

Congratulations to Madison Johnson, Lorelei King and Hidy Kirkpatrick as being Junior Fair Board Members. Next meeting will be on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. as a virtual meeting.