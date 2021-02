Local pup “Bella,” 8-and-a-half -months-old, is fully enjoying her first winter season. She loves the snow and plopping down in its cold embrace. Bella was one of many pups adopted from the Fayette Regional Humane Society last year.

Local pup “Bella,” 8-and-a-half -months-old, is fully enjoying her first winter season. She loves the snow and plopping down in its cold embrace. Bella was one of many pups adopted from the Fayette Regional Humane Society last year. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_med-crop.jpg Local pup “Bella,” 8-and-a-half -months-old, is fully enjoying her first winter season. She loves the snow and plopping down in its cold embrace. Bella was one of many pups adopted from the Fayette Regional Humane Society last year. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo