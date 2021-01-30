VFW Riders to host spaghetti dinner

Not sure what’s for dinner tonight? VFW Riders Post 3762 can help with dinner plans as members are holding a drive-up spaghetti dinner this evening.

The dinner will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who want to pick up a dinner can call ahead between those hours to put in an order. Call Duke Hanscel at 740-505-4459 to place an order during that time.

Pull up to the main doors of the VFW Riders Post 3762, 335 Veterans Way in Washington Court House, and the dinners will be brought out and delivered right to the vehicle. Orders can also be placed by parking and calling after arrival although there will be a slight wait so the food can be “plated.”

Each dinner, according to VFW Riders President David Carson, only costs $6 (cash-only) and includes the spaghetti, a salad and bread item.

Proceeds from the dinner will go toward local projects the VFW Riders undergo to assist veterans.

“This is a fundraiser to help us serve our veterans. We recently had another veteran we helped with ramps. During the winter months, it’s a common thing to help with ramps because bills get out of whack,” said Carson. “Sometimes everyone needs a hand up, and we have these emergency requests. We do them the best we can.”

Cooking is being done by the members of VFW Riders. According to Carson, COVID-19 state guidelines will be followed.

The VFW Riders Post 3762 is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization comprised of local volunteers. Those volunteers undertake several fundraisers and activities to assist local veterans in Fayette County and surrounding areas. They can be followed on the Riders’ Facebook page, “VFW Riders Post 3762,” for updates.

