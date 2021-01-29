‘Feed Fayette’ resumes at South Side

“Feed Fayette,” a project that began last October, has now resumed to help the community at South Side Church of Christ.

“We want to thank ‘USDA Farmers To Families’ program for making this outreach possible,” said Barry Pettit, pastor at South Side.

Food distributions will take place every Tuesday at noon at South Side Church of Christ, located at 921 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House.

“We want everyone to know all communities are welcome, and that there are no restrictions. Each food distribution occurs as a community effort to help our community though these difficult times. We also want you to know every week we receive over 3,000 boxes of food, including meat, dairy, and produce,” said Pettit.

If anyone is interested in donating, volunteering, or is aware of any groups that are in need, please contact Maria at: enchantedhope@outlook.com or contact Barry at South Side at: 740-335-3107.

“We want to thank all volunteers, and we look forward to partnering more with the community in this great outreach,” Pettit said. “We are excited to already partner with Second Chance, Community Action, Head Start, Life Pregnancy Center, Fayette County Jail, Miami Trace and Washington Court House Schools, Peace House, Rose Avenue Community Center, Phoenix Integrated Health, Street Ministry Food Bank, Heritage Food Pantry, Sabina Food Bank, Fayette County Food Bank, Mt. Sterling Community Center, American Legion, VFW, Fayette Recovery, Fayette Landing, The Gary Lewis Benefit. Supporting community businesses such as Winkin’ Willies, Mugs, Woody’s, The Willow, Assisted Living, Foster Homes, Group Homes. Also, the communities of Leesburg, New Vienna, Good Hope, South Salem, Jeffersonville, Mt. Sterling, and Greenfield.”

Many volunteers are contributing to "Feed Fayette," an outreach program designed to feed the community at South Side Church of Christ. Food distributions take place every Tuesday at noon. Every week, South Side receives 3,000 boxes of food, including meat, dairy and produce.

