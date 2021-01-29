Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 28

Theft: Miranda Tackett reported that unknown person(s) had stolen a package from her porch after it was delivered by UPS. Tackett further advised that the package contained jewelry valued at approximately $50.

Recovered Property: While on patrol, officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen and had stolen license plates attached to it. A subsequent investigation revealed that the person who had possession of the vehicle was in a nearby house. A male subject, identified as Patrick Kessler, was located and taken into custody. Kessler was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

Jan. 25

Breaking and Entering: At 7:40 a.m., Keith Crutcher, of South North Street, reported an unknown person forced entry into a garage on his property. Items were then stolen from the garage. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Identity Fraud: At 11:15 a.m., Marlene Rankin, of Paddock Loop, reported that an unknown person used her identifying information to apply for unemployment benefits.