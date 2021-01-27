Outlet mall sold to new company

The outlet mall formerly known as Tanger in Jeffersonville has been sold to a new company and is now re-branded as “Destination Outlets.”

According to the new management team, the company is excited about transforming the already popular outdoor mall, located at the Interstate 71/US Route 35 exit, into a destination for visitors to “shop, eat and play.”

The first step toward making the mall into this idealized destination is to bring food options on-site, according to the management team. For the time being, food options will be appearing in the coming weeks as a variety of food trucks.

While it will take time to get into place, Destination Outlets is currently courting both sit-down restaurants and fast food establishments to move in so plans can be realized for an expanded food court to be located at the heart of the mall.

Destination Outlets is also working to bring in a variety of retailers to add to the quality shops that are already at the mall. On top of that, there are plans for bringing fun and entertainment on-site.

Those who have Legacy Tanger coupons and rewards can still use them as they will be accepted by the retailers at Destination Outlets until they expire.

The new owners are developing a new rewards program to replace the Tanger rewards program. The current plan is to release the new rewards program during the first quarter of this year.

More information will be released as details of the new restaurants, stores and fun become available. Details about the new management company will be released as well. Until then, Destination Outlet’s management explained they would appreciate any feedback, positive and negative, about the mall from the community as well as ideas of what people would like to have added to the mall to make it a favorite destination.

To share feedback, visit www.destinationoutlets.com or call 800-213-9083.

The popular outlet mall in Jeffersonville has been sold to a new company and will now be branded as "Destination Outlets."

