Historical Society hosts monthly meeting

Members of the Fayette County Historical Society recently met for the monthly board meeting and to discuss planning for 2021.

With great regret, the board accepted the resignation of Richard Owens. Owens has been a valuable trustee and his expertise will be greatly missed.

The group had many things to discuss and specifically went over the treasurer’s report, fundraising, building and grounds, and membership and acquisitions. There was also discussion related to the success of the website management, under the direction of Jeff Garringer and the Facebook page, managed by James Carr.

Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, this is something that the board plans on utilizing even more to keep the community involved. The board also reminded everyone that it is always accepting new members and to keep an eye on the Facebook page for local fun facts.

It is also planning on a fireside chat series in February in celebration of “Black History Month.” These chats will be on the Facebook page and everyone is encouraged to watch them and learn more about our local history.

The Facebook page is called, “Fayette County Ohio Historical Society.”