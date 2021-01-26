Today is ‘National Plan for Vacation Day’

Today is recognized as National Plan for Vacation Day, and AAA East Central advises everyone to make sure they aren’t leaving any vacation days unused this year.

National Plan for Vacation Day takes place during the last Tuesday in January as a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold and travel restrictions change, National Plan for Vacation Day serves as a chance to look forward with cautious optimism.

“Many of our tour packages are filling up to the National Parks, the Caribbean, and Hawai’i,” says Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “Americans are looking ahead and taking advantage of savings available on cruises, domestic trips, and even trips abroad.”

There is a wealth of information that says simply planning a trip can increase happiness. According to the Institute for Applied Positive Research, 97 percent of survey respondents say having a trip planned makes them happier. Further, survey data show that 84 percent of Americans are excited to plan a vacation in the next six months, indicating an impending surge in travel demand once conditions change.

AAA suggests the following tips to make your vacation planning a reality:

Create a tentative budget and schedule so your trip planning can be accomplished in a realistic manner.

Research and understand the pros and cons of traveling to a destination during your preferred timeframe.

Consider booking vacations with a travel agent. AAA Travel Agents can help you navigate the Pandemic and its effects on travel, while saving you time and money. AAA offers travel services at local [aaa.com/branches]branch offices.

Leverage your AAA exclusive member discounts for car rentals, flights, hotels, vacation packages and much more.

