Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 24

Todd Aills, 46, Jeffersonville, obstructing.

Gracelyn K.R. Hiles, 20, Jeffersonville, obstructing.

Randy Dean, 38, 425 Rose Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Jan. 23

Male, 17, Washington C.H., stop sign violation.

Bobby E. Pool, 36, 230 Delaware St., bench warrant – theft.

Rebecca Bellar, 34, 230 Delaware St., Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jan. 22

Sarah B. Schwalbauch, 32, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Chad E. Ingles Sr., 49, 738 Broadway St., criminal trespass, theft, tampering with evidence.

Jimmy A. Estle, 33, 713 N. North St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Male, 13, Washington C.H., unruly.

Jessie Lytle, 27, at large, Clinton County warrant.

Jan. 21

Amy J. Robinson, 41, 204 River Road, non-compliance suspension.

Amanda Chaffin, 40, 319 Mcelwain St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Clint D. Moore, 40, Blanchester, summons theft (first-degree misdemeanor), grand jury indictment – theft (fifth-degree felony).