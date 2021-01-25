Winter weather impacts school schedules

Inclement weather from the weekend and Monday morning impacted local schools, and the wintry weather could continue this week. As for road conditions, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe and his crew are prepared.

On Monday, the Washington Court House City School District was delayed by two hours and Miami Trace Local Schools closed following snowfall from over the weekend. The weather culminated in an advisory being issued by the National Weather Service which remained in effect until 3 p.m. due to the potential for some snow and ice accumulation.

Following the winter weather advisory on Monday, weather.com forecasted more precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s high temperature should be around 46 degrees with some morning fog and then clouds into the afternoon. The low temperature will stop around 28 degrees with more clouds and winds blowing up to 15 miles per hour.

The chance for precipitation (which could be rain during the day and a rain/snow mix during the evening) is around 20 percent. Wednesday’s temperatures could be considerably lower with a high of 31 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. Additionally, the chance for precipitation saw an increase to 40 percent with snow showers potentially developing in the afternoon and continuing into early nighttime. Winds could remain upwards of 15 miles per hour.

“We have plenty of (salt mix) and are fully stocked now,” Luebbe said on Monday. “The plow drivers have been out sporadically all year. You know how Ohio weather is you just never know what you’re gonna get.”

According to weather.com, Thursday and Friday should remain cold with high temperatures ranging from 26 on Thursday to 32 on Friday and low temperatures around 20 degrees for both days. Currently, precipitation is not expected either day, but winds will continue to blow between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

As the weekend begins, weather.com is predicting Saturday to have a high temperature of 38 degrees with some rain showers in the early afternoon hours. The chance for rain will continue into the night where around a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected to accompany the 32 degree low temperature. Winds could remain upwards of 15 miles per hour.

On Sunday, temperatures should remain about the same with a high of 40 degrees and a low of 29 degrees with light rain early that is expected to transition into afternoon showers. As the evening sets in, rain and snow are currently expected with a 40 percent chance and potential accumulations of less than one inch. Winds are once again expected to max out around 15 miles per hour.

“The best thing is to stay alert and slow down,” Luebbe said. “Sometimes there’s no advance warning when you come upon a slick spot or a drift.”

The information in this article was found on weather.com. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of winter weather in Fayette County and its impact.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Crews at the Fayette County Engineer’s Office continue to be hard at work to ensure roads in the community are cleared of snow and ice. This plow truck is one of the ones used by crews and is all loaded up and ready to get out on the roads. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_IMG_8118.jpg Crews at the Fayette County Engineer’s Office continue to be hard at work to ensure roads in the community are cleared of snow and ice. This plow truck is one of the ones used by crews and is all loaded up and ready to get out on the roads. Courtesy photo