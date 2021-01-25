AAA: Small dip at the pump in south central Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $2.324 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.324

Average price during the week of January 19, 2021 $2.362

Average price during the week of January 27, 2020 $2.481

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.396 Athens

$2.273 Chillicothe

$2.344 Columbiana

$2.375 East Liverpool

$2.371 Gallipolis

$2.338 Hillsboro

$2.295 Ironton

$2.329 Jackson

$2.283 Logan

$2.384 Marietta

$2.254 Portsmouth

$2.277 Steubenville

$2.309 Washington Court House

$2.303 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

At the pump, the national average increased by two cents on the week to $2.40. Five states saw gas prices decrease – Michigan (-5 cents), Indiana (-5 cents), Ohio (-2 cents), North Carolina (-1 cent) and Delaware (-1 cent); while the rest of the country saw nominal increases. Moreover, only three states saw gas price averages increase more than a nickel.

According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) measurement, gasoline demand jumped from 7.53 million b/d to 8.11 million b/d. Typically, a significant increase in demand results in a comparable decrease in supply, ultimately translating to more expensive pump prices. However, the recent large jump in demand had little impact on gasoline supply and minimal impact on pump prices so far. Another week of substantial demand increase could have a larger impact on inventory levels and lead to a larger rise at the pump.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 86 cents to settle at $52.36. Crude prices declined last week following market concern as coronavirus infections rise and a possible reduction in crude demand looms. Additionally, the EIA’s latest weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories rose by 4.4 million barrels to 486.6 million barrels, which also put downward pressure on crude prices. For this week, crude prices may continue to drop if market concern regarding demand continues to grow.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

