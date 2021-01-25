Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 23

Burglary: Richard Brannon advised that he had been away from his home for a few days and upon returning, discovered that his shed had been broken into and property had been taken. A report for breaking and entering was taken.

Jan. 21

Theft: Jefferson Sagar reported that unknown person(s) removed the catalytic converter from his camper at an unknown date and time.

Assault: A woman reported that she was assaulted by a known male juvenile during an altercation that also involved several other subjects. A report for assault was taken.