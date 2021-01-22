Local disc golf supplies available

Those who want to try something new or take part in an outdoor activity can now stop by local Jason Stritenberger’s new disc golf shop for supplies. The shop, “Death Putt Disc Supply,” is located in downtown Washington Court House.

According to Stritenberger, he is one of the owners of Court House Customs and used to have a nook within that business to sell the supplies. He has recently started to move away from Court House Customs to focus on making a local disc golf store a reality.

Death Putt Disc Supply, 149 S. Fayette St., is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Currently, there is no sign on the outside of the building but that factor is being worked on, according to Stritenberger.

Items for sale includes various discs, disc golf baskets, carts, bags, accessories and wearable merchandise.

Those who want to try out the activity but are new to it can stop in for advice from Stritenberger.

According to www.discgolf.com/, “Disc golf is similar to traditional golf; however, instead of using golf clubs and balls aiming for a hole, disc golf players use disc golf discs and aim for a disc golf basket which is a pole extending up from the ground with chains and a basket where the disc lands. The object of the game is to complete each hole in the fewest number of throws, starting from a tee area and finishing with the disc coming to rest in the basket.”

Courses can be various and Stritenberger explained he has played on many and plans to play on many more. Although there are no disc golf courses within town at this time, there are quite a few that can be found in surrounding areas.

”The closest one is Deer Creek State Park — 20 minutes (drive). There’s one in Greenfield that’s a smaller one — it’s 15 minutes (drive),” said Stritenberger.

He explained a new course is being created in Hillsboro which he helped to supply with the necessary items.

Several online resources exist to help find courses. It can make for nice travel opportunities as Stritenberger recently played a course in Florida.

The website www.discgolf.com/ explains, “Generally, a course is made up of 9 or 18 holes. Players start at hole one and complete the course in order, playing through to the last hole. The player with the lowest total cumulative throws wins. Disc golf differs from traditional golf in important ways. Disc golf courses can use a wide variety of terrain. Often times, land not suitable for other park activities or development is the perfect terrain for a disc golf course.”

Not only can disc golf courses be located in areas not suitable for other activities, it can be enjoyed by many people that may have trouble with other physical activity.

The website further explains, “Disc golf is one of the best lifetime fitness sports. It is easy to learn, a healthy activity, and accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels. If you can throw a Frisbee and you like to have fun, you can play disc golf.”

The shop has already had customers both in-store and online.

“I’ve only been open a week and am already drawing people from Columbus, Dayton — had some people from Newark as well as some local people. There’s a lot of people who play,” said Stritenberger. “The sport has grown so much the past year, especially with COVID. People were at home. Courses were still open. So, a lot more people picked up the sport for something to do during shut-down.”

The website explains, “Today there are over 7,500 disc golf courses in the United States and millions of people who have played the game. Since 1976, there have been over 100,000 members of the Professional Disc Golf Association and players can compete in more than 3,500 sanctioned tournaments annually. The positive experience with disc golf and the growing demand for more courses have led to the expansion of the sport all over the country, from small towns to urban areas.”

The Death Putt Disc Supply website, www.deathputtdiscsupply.com/, is active and ready for anyone who wants to check it out or order supplies online. The shop can also be reached at 740-620-4020 or deathputtdiscsupply@yahoo.com.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

“Death Putt Disc Supply,” owned by local Jason Stritenberger, is open and ready for business — located at 149 S. Fayette Street in Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_20210122_115700.jpg “Death Putt Disc Supply,” owned by local Jason Stritenberger, is open and ready for business — located at 149 S. Fayette Street in Washington Court House. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Items for sale at Death Putt Disc Supply include disc golf discs, baskets, accessories, carts, bags and wearable merchandise. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_20210122_115604.jpg Items for sale at Death Putt Disc Supply include disc golf discs, baskets, accessories, carts, bags and wearable merchandise. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos