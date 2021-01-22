Two in custody following high-speed pursuit

A multi-county vehicle pursuit that reached speeds of approximately 120 mph and lasted nearly a half hour on Thursday resulted in the arrest of two Fayette County men.

Just after midnight Thursday, Washington Court House Police Department Sgt. Derek Pfeifer observed a vehicle driven by Jamie Bowles, 39, of 44 Colonial Drive Apt. B in Jeffersonville, who was wanted by the Adult Parole Authority and had active warrants for his arrest from the police and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

According to reports, Pfeifer followed Bowles’s vehicle to a Maple Street residence where it pulled into an alley and eventually onto a grass area next to the residence. After the vehicle was parked, Pfeifer exited his cruiser to make contact with Bowles, who then allegedly fled by driving through an open field and back onto Maple Street.

The multi-county vehicle pursuit ensued with Washington Court House Police Department Patrolman Jason Copas and FCSO deputies joining the chase. During the pursuit, speeds of approximately 120 mph were reached by Bowles and several stop sign and left of center violations were committed as well, according to Pfeifer.

“Toward the beginning of the pursuit, Mr. Bowles also disobeyed a red light at Robinson Road and 753 which can be a high traffic area,” Pfeifer wrote in his report.

Shortly after the pursuit entered Ross County, Bowles crashed his vehicle on Plano Road at a stone quarry entrance, causing apparent property damage. Bowles continued to drive after losing the front passenger side tire as a result of the crash.

FCSO deputies successfully deployed spike strips at Old US 35 and Boyd Road, however Bowles continued to flee “even as the passenger side tire was missing and down to the rim,” reports said. “The front driver side tire was also flat, giving Mr. Bowles little control of the vehicle.”

Bowles continued at a slow speed for several more minutes until he finally came to a stop on Camp Grove Road and was taken into custody without further incident. At that time it was discovered that there was also a front seat passenger, identified as Christopher Conrad, 46, of 24 Main St. in Bloomingburg.

Conrad was also taken into custody and was allegedly found to be in possession of drug abuse instruments. Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were located inside the car, reports said.

Bowles was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. He was also served with a complaint for aggravated menacing, which was the warrant held by the Washington Police Department.

Conrad was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument and also had bench warrants for his arrest out of the FCSO. Both were transported to the Fayette County Jail where Bowles is being held on a $27,500 bond and Conrad is being held on a $4,000 bond.

