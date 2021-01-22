Fayette Christian School second quarter honor roll

Fayette Christian School recently released the second quarter honor roll:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):

First grade: Lilah Burns, Madelyn Hill, Hartlyn Hughes, Jase Jones, Corbin Kneisley, Tori Schlichter, Kenley Six, Isaac Southward, Kiarrah Trenner, Brooklynn Webster and Joel Zimmerman.

Second grade: Jaxson Butcher, Brantley Collins, Paisley Evans, Ava Ford, Emma Ford, Timothy McCracken, Jillian Walker and Bailey Zimmerman.

Third grade: Harper Beverly, JaneEllen Coole, Claire Day, Sadie Elder, Maxten Gullufsen, Grace Hook, Havyn Hughes, Shelby Nolt and Tori Patton.

Fourth grade: Jonah Burns, Mirabelle Johnson, Chloe Russell and Colt Whitaker.

Fifth grade: Brady Johnson, Oliver Johnson and Corbyn Nolt

Sixth grade: Zaylee Arrington, Casey Bumpus, Shelby Bumpus, Elyse Day, Luke Granger and Tori Peterson.

Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):

First grade: Maddison Dobbs and Cole Yenger.

Second grade: Urijah Arrington, Sadie Halliday and Ben Patton.

Third grade: Mason Collins, Leah Day, Frankie Helsel and Morgan Stollings.

Fourth grade: Bryson Bihl, Gibson Cockerill, Micah Coole, Balen, Helsel, Noah Massie, Andrew Peterson and Isaiah Trenner.

Fifth grade: Jesslyn Munson

HIGH SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):

Seventh grade: Scarlett Cockerill, Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano and Keziah Knepp.

Ninth grade: Allison Barker and Alex Mitchell.

Tenth grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Hannah Fuller, Letisha Knepp, Drew Pontious, Ryleigh Tooill and Luke Wright.

Eleventh grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter.

Twelfth grade: Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi

Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):

Seventh grade: Gabby Gibbs, Cade Whitaker and Macy Willis.

Eighth grade: Gannen McDaniel and Emily Stollings.

Ninth grade: Brady Bumpus and Gage McDaniel

Tenth Grade: Luke Turner.

Eleventh grade: Katelynn Crichton, Madison Riley and Jackson Walker,

Twelfth grade: Stephanie Stollings.