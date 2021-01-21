Second Chance provides update, looks ahead

Coordinator of the Second Chance Center of Hope, Chiquita Nash, recently provided an update from the holidays, praised the community for its continued support, and talked about the next couple of months for the non-profit.

Nash started by discussing the efforts of locals to help bring Christmas cheer and winter relief, including one child — Alekae Wilson — who sold hot chocolate to raise money for Christmas for other children. Thanks to community support and donations, Wilson raised over $500 which was all donated to Second Chance.

“He wanted to give the money to us to help kids get Christmas,” Nash said. “He wanted to give back to kids in need and we are so blessed for his work. We also had Domtar (Paper Co.) in town donate over $2,000 in coats — for their Washington Court House EarthChoice Program — which we gave away to people in the community as well as at Cherry Hill School. There were 60 coats total.”

Additionally, Nash said with the help of the community and local churches, Second Chance was able to help 15 families with Christmas, 10 veterans and their families with Christmas and 10 senior citizens with a Christmas meal.

“We are just thankful for the community,” Nash said. “We could not keep doing this without the help from the community. We are thankful for all of the volunteers. When we are so blessed, like with donations, it just brightens our day. It is nice to be able to help somebody and they are so appreciative because that allowed them to pay a bill or put gas in their car. It feels good to be able to help.”

Nash also discussed their Ice Cream Social coming April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Second Chance, and invited the community to file their taxes through them (which started Thursday), though she explained they are unable to electronically file until February this year.

“That is when the IRS will be accepting E-File, I believe on February 12th, but it is free to file through us and we can file for anybody since we are partnered through the IRS,” Nash said.

Finally, Nash reminded the community of their food pantry and free store that are open to anybody, and encouraged those who need it to take advantage. She asked that anyone interested in stopping by should call to schedule an appointment due to COVID-19 measures.

Second Chance is located at 420 Oakland Ave. in Washington Court House. For more information call (740) 620-4133.

According to its website, the Second Chance Center assists clients through referrals from Washington Court House Municipal Court, Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Adult Probation Authority, and Community Action. Its goal is to help guide them to resources that will, “Enable them to see the light at the end of the tunnel and lower their risk to re-offend.”

It is the mission of Second Chance Center of Hope to create a better life for the homeless, victims of domestic violence and low-to-moderate risk probation clients as determined by The Ohio Risk Assessment System.

The information in this article was provided by Chiquita Nash, Second Chance Center of Hope coordinator. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of Second Chance.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

The Second Chance Center of Hope recently received a donation of coats from Domtar Paper Co. as part of the EarthChoice Program and was able to distribute them into the community for the winter season. Pictured are Second Chance Project Coordinator Emily Malinowski, Second Chance Coordinator Chiquita Nash and Domtar Rewinder/Quality Manager and EarthChoice Ambassador Ryan Olaker. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_139766664_318383966223662_6407221992615395910_n.jpg The Second Chance Center of Hope recently received a donation of coats from Domtar Paper Co. as part of the EarthChoice Program and was able to distribute them into the community for the winter season. Pictured are Second Chance Project Coordinator Emily Malinowski, Second Chance Coordinator Chiquita Nash and Domtar Rewinder/Quality Manager and EarthChoice Ambassador Ryan Olaker. Courtesy photo Alekae Wilson raised over $500 which was all donated to Second Chance by selling hot chocolate to raise money for Christmas for other children. He is pictured with local Steven Armstrong. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_141324892_232798788347067_7633902828758053085_n-1-.jpg Alekae Wilson raised over $500 which was all donated to Second Chance by selling hot chocolate to raise money for Christmas for other children. He is pictured with local Steven Armstrong. Courtesy photo