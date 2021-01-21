Convicted felon sent to prison on weapons charge

A 62-year-old Jeffersonville man with violent felony convictions and a history of mental illness was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison recently after he was found in possession of multiple firearms.

Charles R. Geddes, Jr. was found guilty by a jury at his Jan. 13 trial in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. Assistant Fayette County Prosecutor Sean Abbott prosecuted the case for the state.

The conviction stems from an incident on Jan. 8, 2020 when a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputy responded to a request by the Adult Parole Authority to assist at 5329 State Route 734 within Jefferson Township. Adult Parole personnel advised that they had received information that Geddes had possession of firearms even though he was under disability due to his felony convictions.

Geddes was secured in an FCSO cruiser while a member of Adult Parole searched a shed that Geddes had reportedly been living in. A single shot handgun was found, as well as multiple air-soft rifles, a bow, multiple arrows, an air-soft hand gun, and multiple large knives.

Geddes told authorities he was the only one living at the residence, according to reports.

Also located on the property were multiple targets, which appeared to be used for target practice. Multiple spent shotgun rounds were also found in the front yard of the residence near the driveway.

On Jan. 14 at the sentencing, the court ruled that a prison sentence for Geddes is consistent with statutory provisions set forth in the Ohio Revised Code, that Geddes is not amenable to an available community control sanction, a prison sentence would not impose an unnecessary burden on state resources, and that the defendant has served a prior prison sentence.

After he is released from prison, Geddes may be subject to a three-year period of supervision by the Adult Parole Authority.

The Record-Herald reported in October 2017 that Geddes fired a handgun in the basement of his then-Oakland Avenue home in Washington C.H., prompting his wife to report it to police.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the wife of Geddes arrived at the Washington C.H. Police Department and told officers that he discharged a firearm while in the basement. According to reports, the woman said that she and her husband were going through a divorce and that she did not know if Geddes was “okay or not.”

She also reportedly told police that Geddes is bipolar and had previously set their house on fire.

Officers went to the home at 612 W. Oakland Ave. and found Geddes, “heavily intoxicated,” in the basement with a loaded handgun, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital emergency room for a mental health evaluation.

According to police, personnel from the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center arrived at the hospital to evaluate Geddes.

A large amount of firearms and knives were collected from the residence and placed into the police department evidence safe.

Geddes later plead guilty to having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree.

