Garland appointed chair of commissioners’ board

Several individuals were appointed to various entities during a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

Commissioner James (Jim) Garland was appointed chairman of the board of commissioners for 2021 and as the individual to serve as the designee to the Community Action Commission Board of Trustees for 2021.

According to Garland, the commissioners take turns being chairman — they switch out once every year. This year is Garland’s first time acting as chairman.

“The other two (commissioner Tony Anderson and commissioner Dan Dean) have just done such a good job. I just want to do my part. We all work together frequently. We all have our own little niche,” said Garland. “We have a great crew to work with.”

That crew includes administrative clerk Dana Foor and assistant administrative clerk Sue Smith, according to Garland.

“They play a big part in helping me,” said Garland. “They’re there everyday for the most part.”

Aside from Garland, Anderson was appointed vice president of the board for 2021, as the designee to the Solid Waste Management District Policy Committee for 2021 to represent the Fayette County Commissioners, and as Fayette County’s appointee to the OVRDC Executive Committee for 2021.

Dean was appointed as the voting delegate for Fayette County to the County Risk Sharing Authority county membership, as the commissioners’ representative to the Family and Children First Council for 2021, and as alternate representative for the commissioners to the Community Action Commission Board of Trustees for 2021.

Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was appointed to the position of county sanitary engineer. His salary will be $36,000 beginning Jan. 1.

Garland, Anderson, Dean and Luebbe were appointed to serve as the county commissioners’ representatives to the board of trustees of the Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Court House and Fayette County.

Foor was appointed to continue her role as administrative clerk of the board for 2021.

Smith was appointed to continue her role as assistant clerk of the board for 2021.

Faye Williamson, director of Fayette County Job and Family Services, was appointed to serve as the designee to the Community Action Commission Board of Trustees for 2021 to represent the Fayette County Commissioners.

Other than appointments, one contract was authorized. That contract is between the Fayette County Sheriff and the Village of Bloomingburg for the sheriff to provide law enforcement services to the village in 2021. The village will pay the sheriff $25 per hour for services rendered.

