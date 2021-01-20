The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Jan. 11

Douglas Parks to Evan Browder, 1281 Dayton Ave. N.W., Union Township, consideration $139,900.

Matthew and Sarah Six to Scott Hall, 120 Gardner Court, consideration $168,000.

Dorthea and Alvin Travis to No-740 Realty LLC, 524 High St., consideration $45,000.

Branen L Weade Properties LLC to Angela Cook, 733 John St., consideration $120,000.

Bonita and Harry Moore to Harold and Tracey Eversole, 800 Blackstone St., consideration $139,500.

Alyssa Murphy-Russell and Patrick Russell to Dagr Properties LTD, 1122 Lakeview Ave., consideration $58,000.

Kyle and Shelby Goldsberry to Ariana and Bradley Vansickle, 412 Eastern Ave., consideration $155,000.

Barbara and Dan Summers to Rocky Glacier Properties LLC, 432 Fourth St./ 821 Vine St., consideration $85,000.

Richard Williamson to J and N Remodeling LLC, 3075 Ford Road N.W., consideration $52,000.

Candie and Mark Smith to Katelyn and Scott Johnson, 1674 Brock Road N.E., consideration $296,000.

Richard Zwayer Est. to Sidhu Farm LLC, 1760 Hess Road N.E., Marion Township, consideration $3,525,000.

Gary, Glenn, Gordon, Jennifer, Kristen and Rebecca Conn to Ethan Conn and Savannah Sunkel, 1250 Jefferson Township, consideration $162,500.

Recorded Jan. 8

Billy and Rebecca Damron to Nations Direct Mortgage LLC, 1093 Paint Township Sheriff Deed, consideration $95,900.

Noble Frieda Est. to Joyce Schlichter, 907 Concord Township, consideration $74,000.

Ellis Frieda Est. and Noble Frieda Est. to Jason and Jennifer Pierson, 368.74 acres of land in Fayette County and Clinton County, consideration $858,500.

Loretta and William Stackhouse to Jason and Jennifer Pierson, 368.74 acres of land in Fayette County and Clinton County, consideration $429,300.

Ag-Pro Real Estate Washington Court House LLC to AGNL Tractor III OH-1 LLC, 1662 Route 62 S.W., consideration $4,910,000.

Recorded Jan. 7

Nicolas Brannon to Angelique Carrillo, 411 E. Market St., consideration $135,000.

Susan Hollon and Thomas Renner to Jonathan Tabor, 18 Janes St., Jeffersonville, consideration $129,000.