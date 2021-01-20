Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 19

Joshua L. Thompson, 28, at large in Washington C.H., obstructing official business (second-degree misdemeanor), bench warrant, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office failure to appear warrant.

Kathleen T. McKenna, 42, Bloomingburg, Chillicothe Police Department warrant.

Juvenile, 17, Greenfield, stop sign violation.

Abe Beckley, 33, 640 Yeoman St., non-compliance suspension.

Tabitha J. Moore, 29, South Salem, fictitious registration, non-compliance suspension.

Chasity D. Mickle, 34, 703 Park Drive, non-compliance suspension.

Donald K. Howland, 36, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.