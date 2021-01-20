AAA: Ohio gas prices rise this week

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents higher this week at $2.362 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.362

Average price during the week of January 11, 2021 $2.276

Average price during the week of January 21, 2020 $2.495

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.407 Athens

$2.377 Chillicothe

$2.254 Columbiana

$2.256 East Liverpool

$2.373 Gallipolis

$2.441 Hillsboro

$2.295 Ironton

$2.431 Jackson

$2.404 Logan

$2.381 Marietta

$2.254 Portsmouth

$2.376 Steubenville

$2.420 Washington Court House

$2.397 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

Since the beginning of the year, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents. Today’s average is $2.38. That is a nickel more than last week. However, still cheaper year-over-year by 17 cents.

The last time the nation saw a substantial January pump price increase was in 2009. That year, the national gas price average jumped 23 cents inside of the first 3 weeks of the year. At that time U.S. gasoline demand and supply were lower and crude oil prices had been increasing, similar to today.

Gas prices have been rising this year as crude oil prices continue to increase — last week pricing as high as $53/barrel. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports show gasoline demand remains low at 7.5 million b/d, which contributed to a 4.4-million-barrel increase to gasoline supply, for a total of 245 million barrels.

The higher price of crude oil is outweighing sustained low gasoline demand and a build in inventory. Should these trends continue, motorists can expect to see prices continue to climb through at the least the end of the month.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 73 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.