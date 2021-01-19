Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JAN. 11

CO ALARM: 9:18 p.m.,367 Ely Street – Received call from occupants reporting the carbon-monoxide detector was alarming and requested it to be checked. FD investigation did not detect any carbon-monoxide at the time of the check. Digital read-out on the detector was reading “error”, FD advised occupants to replace the unit.

REPORT OF FIRE: 5:48 p.m.,1968 Yeoman Road – While responding to a possible structure fire in the same area, FD noted a large black plume of smoke off of Yeoman Road which was north-west of their initial response location. FD contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to determine if there was an authorized control burn in that area. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was no authorized controlled burn logged in that area and a responding FD unit driving by radio’d command of a large trash/rubbish fire, so FD dispatched a truck to investigate and extinguish. FD found heavy smoke blowing across the railway and located approximately 20-feet from the railroad tracks and a pile of railroad ties at the time of arrival. FD noted a small explosion and multi-colored flame while preparing to extinguish the fire. FD estimated the size of the burning rubbish pile to be 15-feet by 15-feet. After extinguishing FD found the pile was comprised of trash and rubbish, containing paper, plastics, metals, speakers, television pieces and other unknown household items.

BRUSH FIRE: 5:35 p.m., 2127 Old U.S. 35 – Received call from passer-by reporting a large fire, possibly a house. FD found light smoke conditions and visible fire back a long lane near a barn in the field along US 35 while en route. At the time of arrival, FD determined the fire to be a pile of brush and not involving any structure. FD spoke with the person on-scene and explained the burning laws and regulations. FD performed fire control in the immediate area around the fire and extinguished. Due to the amount of logs and brush contained within the burning area, the remaining material was expected to smolder for a few hours.

POWER LINES DOWN: 1:58 p.m., 136 News Plaza – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting lines down in the alley. FD found phone/cable lines attached at the pole and business hanging in direct path of traffic flow at the time of arrival. FD requested AT&T to be dispatched and marked the line in multiple locations with caution tape.

POWER LINES DOWN: 11:54 a.m., 1628 Washington Ave. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a downed power line across a vehicle in the driveway. FD investigation determined the downed line to be phone/cable wire. FD noted that both ends of the line were still attached to the pole and house. The mounting hardware on the house was found to have failed resulting in the line coming down.