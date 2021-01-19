Fayette County Jail work continues

Work continues on the new Fayette County Jail, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The administrative building that is pictured behind a recently-added sign houses the 9-1-1 communications operations center and was part of the first phase of moving into the facility. It is planned to move inmates into the jail by the first of March.

Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo