Lynnon Haines, a sixth grader at Washington Middle School, enjoyed her day off school by playing in the snow with her dogs, Rey and Leia, on Monday.

Lynnon Haines, a sixth grader at Washington Middle School, enjoyed her day off school by playing in the snow with her dogs, Rey and Leia, on Monday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_139760175_337048754032838_1243861070571992138_n.jpg Lynnon Haines, a sixth grader at Washington Middle School, enjoyed her day off school by playing in the snow with her dogs, Rey and Leia, on Monday.