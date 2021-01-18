Minor injury accidents reported over weekend

The winter weather created some slick conditions on the roadways this weekend. Fortunately, there were no serious accidents reported, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

“Overall, the roads weren’t too bad, the crews did a great job salting them. We didn’t get a whole lot of snow accumulation,” said Stanforth on Monday afternoon. “Some of the back roads are still a little slick, mainly from black ice. We did have some accidents over the weekend that were arguably weather-related. The injuries that were reported were all minor.”

Following a weekend of snow and cold temperatures, Fayette County could see clearer skies this week but will still be expected to remain cooler.

According to weather.com, Tuesday will keep the trend with a high temperature of 35 degrees and a low of 22, but no precipitation is expected despite remaining partly cloudy. On Tuesday night the clouds could remain and winds could pick up to nearly 20 miles per hour.

On Wednesday, the high temperature should lower to 29 degrees and the low temperature will remain about the same for another day of cloudy skies. The winds are currently forecast to stay between 10 and 20 miles per hour throughout Wednesday.

By Thursday temperatures are expected to rise slightly to a high of 41 degrees and a low of 25 degrees, and skies will remain mostly cloudy until the night when it could clear slightly. Winds should remain above 10 miles per hour, but are expected to be no more than 15 miles per hour during the night.

Friday and Saturday are currently forecasted as similar days with high temperatures around 30 degrees and lows in the high teens to low 20s. Clouds should continue to hang overhead throughout both days, but some sun could be expected during the day time as clouds clear slightly. Winds should remain at 10 miles per hour or less, according to weather.com.

Sunday is currently expected to be warmer with a high of 35 and a low of 30 but there is a chance of snow showers changing to rain showers as the night progresses. Chance for precipitation is currently 60 percent and accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

Snow is also expected next week on Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 29 with high temperatures remaining between 30 and 40 and low temperatures between 20 and 30 all week long.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_WinterWeather_ne202111815131477.jpg