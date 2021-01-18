WCH native serves aboard USS Ronald Reagan

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Washington Court House native and Washington Court House High School graduate Eric Muslar is serving aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka, Nov. 14, following a six-month Indo-Pacific deployment.

Ronald Reagan transited nearly 60,000 miles as embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 flew more than 20,000 flight hours during a deployment that included exercises and operations with allies and partners across the region.

Eric Muslar https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_ABHAN-ERIC-RETRY.jpg Eric Muslar Courtesy photo