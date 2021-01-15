MT creates centralized registration for new students

The Miami Trace Local School District is creating a centralized registration area for newly-enrolled students to the district.

“Currently, new registrations or new enrollment to the district happens in each individual building (elementary, middle school, high school) separately,” said Miami Trace Assistant Superintendent Rob Enochs during Monday’s board of education meeting. “Our goal is to have that happen here at one place in the central office, which will be a huge benefit to our new families coming to the district — especially if they have kids in multiple buildings. Before they had to take all that information to different buildings. It’s going to be a big benefit to our buildings, as well, in streamlining the process.”

This centralized registration area is being set up along the east end of the central office building, which is located between the elementary and middle schools on the Miami Trace campus.

“Families are going to be able to fill out their information online if they need to, and there will be a place for the children of parents to keep occupied while the parents fill out paperwork,” said Enochs. “It’s a one-stop shop, so to speak. They will get a lot of stuff when they come in here, including their computer issued to them, their lunch accounts, the bus routes, and all kinds of other information.”

The goal is to start the centralized registration on Jan. 28.

“At that point, any new registrations to the district would report to the central office,” said Enochs.

Miami Trace Board of Education member Mike Henry said the centralized registration is an “excellent idea.”

Also at Monday’s meeting, the establishment of a Gordon McCarty education scholarship fund was approved by the board. McCarty, who passed away Dec. 14 at the age of 89, served on the Miami Trace Board of Education for 20 years. He also taught at Jeffersonville High School in 1958 and was a principal in 1970 at Jeffersonville Elementary until he retired in 1992.

“The McCarty family has requested to have a scholarship fund entitled the ‘Mr. McCarty education scholarship.’ I think that’s very appropriate,” said Miami Trace Treasurer Debbie Black. “The family wanted to do something in honor of Gordon McCarty and they’re requesting that the board agree to have this fund here, and they will give out a scholarship beginning at the end of this school year.”

The board approved the request unanimously.

