Patton receives two OSPRA awards

This week, the director of communication of the Ohio Schools Public Relations Association (OSPRA), Melinda Briggs, visited Washington Court House City Schools to present two awards to Trevor Patton.

Patton — who serves as the director of marketing and communication for the district — earned the Mark of Distinction Award and the Mark of Excellence Award for the “Blue Ribbon” (a summer newsletter for the district) and the “Big Blue Bus” marketing partnership program. These awards were presented during the board of education meeting on Monday.

“I am very proud of the work that Trevor Patton does on a daily basis to make Washington Court House City Schools better,” Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey said on Friday. “The two awards that he received from the Ohio School Public Relations Association is an indication of the quality of work he produces. The students benefit by having someone of Trevor’s caliber work on their behalf in the area of communications and marketing.”

As previously reported, the Big Blue Bus is funded primarily through a federal grant through the United States Department of Agriculture, as well as private donations from local partners such as SugarCreek and McDonald’s of Fayette County.

“The Big Blue Bus serves a free hot lunch and next day breakfast to any child 0-18 years-old,” Patton said on Friday. “From St. Patrick’s Day to Labor Day, the Big Blue Bus served over a quarter of a million meals to kids across our community. Through the award-winning marketing program, we were able to raise over $100,000 from private partnerships to build the Big Blue Bus, allowing the district to be able to build and operate the program without any cost to the local taxpayer.”

On Monday during the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education meeting, director of communication of the Ohio Schools Public Relations Association (OSPRA) Melinda Briggs visited the district to present Trevor Patton with the Mark of Distinction Award and the Mark of Excellence Award. Pictured are Briggs (left) and Patton. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_TrevorAwards.jpg On Monday during the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education meeting, director of communication of the Ohio Schools Public Relations Association (OSPRA) Melinda Briggs visited the district to present Trevor Patton with the Mark of Distinction Award and the Mark of Excellence Award. Pictured are Briggs (left) and Patton. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo